HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The death of a woman last summer after she went missing in the Sam Houston National Forest in southeast Texas has been ruled accidental.

Walker County authorities say an autopsy shows 55-year-old Theresa Kirkpatrick had methamphetamine among numerous drugs in her system.

Sheriff Clint McRae tells The Huntsville Item that Kirkpatrick’s body showed no signs of physical trauma but detectives had been treating her July death as suspicious.

Kirkpatrick’s husband reported her missing. They became separated in the forest about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) north of Houston while searching for a motor bike that had broken down earlier.

McCrae says the woman from Porter in Montgomery County also had diabetes and other medical conditions and the high heat and humidity that day also may have contributed to her death.

