LONDON — Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder who is fighting extradition to the United States on espionage charges, has been granted permission to marry in London in the prison where he has been held since 2019.

The news that Assange would be allowed to wed his fiancee, Stella Moris, in Belmarsh Prison was announced by Moris on Thursday, only days after she said she had taken legal action against the British government for ignoring the couple’s repeated requests to marry.

“I am relieved but still angry that legal action was necessary to put a stop to the illegal interference with our basic right to marry,” Moris wrote on Twitter.

A prison spokesperson confirmed in a statement that Assange had been given permission to marry.

In 2012, Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London as he was fighting extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning in a rape inquiry, which was later dropped. Moris was hired as part of the legal team fighting those extradition efforts, and during the seven years he was holed up in the embassy, she and Assange developed a relationship and had two children.

Moris, who is originally from South Africa, says that Assange watched their sons, Gabriel and Max, being born on a video call. The boys are British citizens and have grown up visiting their father in prison, according to Moris.

Advertising

Assange, 50, was indicted by the United States in 2019 on 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act after he published documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that had been leaked by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. That June, Assange was evicted from the Ecuadorean Embassy, arrested by the British police and taken to Belmarsh, in southeast London, where he has remained in custody.

Moris had been silent about her relationship and her family with Assange until March 2020, when she testified before a British court about his deteriorating mental health, according to court documents.

The WikiLeaks founder has sought for years to avoid a trial in the United States. If Assange is extradited and found guilty, he could face up to 175 years in prison in the United States.