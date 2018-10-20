ATLANTA (AP) — The agency that monitors Georgia’s judiciary is looking into the City of South Fulton Municipal Court’s practice of slashing fines for defendants who agree to register to vote.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Judicial Qualifications Commission’s director, Ben Easterlin, says it’s trying to determine whether any violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct have occurred.
The controversy came to light this month when South Fulton Solicitor LaDawn Jones disclosed on Twitter that defendants in the city’s Municipal Court had their fines reduced by $50 in exchange for registering to vote. Polls indicate that the state’s nationally watched governor’s race is extremely close.
The court’s chief judge, Tiffany Sellers, said Friday that she did not do anything wrong.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you win tonight's huge Mega Millions jackpot, here's what to do next
- Saudi government acknowledges Khashoggi was killed while visiting Saudi consulate
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- This major discovery upends long-held theories about the Maya civilization
- To defend Trump, conservatives smear journalist presumed dead
It’s unclear how many people took advantage of the discount offer.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com