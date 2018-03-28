CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judicial panel has increased a convicted sex offender’s minimum sentence from 12 ½ to 20 years in state prison following a case review.
The Concord Monitor reports the three-judge panel increased the sentence after the prosecution requested the review for 50-year-old Ricky Flanders.
Flanders, of Warner, New Hampshire, was sentenced last August for raping a boy at gunpoint nearly three decades ago. Prosecutors thought the sentence was too lenient and recommended 20 to 60 years.
Flanders has said he is innocent; his lawyer asked the judges to uphold the sentence.
Information from: Concord Monitor, http://www.concordmonitor.com