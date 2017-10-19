BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland panel that oversees judges’ conduct has recommended that Baltimore’s chief judge be removed from his position and not be permitted to serve as a judge in the state.
The Baltimore Sun reports the Commission on Judicial Disabilities unanimously voted that 69-year-old Chief Judge Alfred Nance committed “sanctionable conduct” and referred their recommendation to the Court of Appeals, which has the final say.
Nance was accused of having “persistently disrespectful” interactions with a public defender. The panel found that his tone of voice and body language were insensitive and inflammatory. Charges stemming from two other cases were dismissed for a “lack of proof.”
This is at least the third time the commission has publicly moved to discipline Nance.
Nance’s attorney couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com