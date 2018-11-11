ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A state Superior Court judge ousted in the general election will be replaced by an appointee of Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy.
Anchorage television station KTVA reports Judge Michael Corey’s term in office ends 90 days after the election.
Corey is barred from applying to be a judge in Alaska for four years.
Alaska Judicial Council director Susanne DiPietro says the council will begin the process of recommending qualified applicants to replace Corey.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- At least 9 dead as fire incinerates N. California town VIEW
- Settlement reached in tight Arizona Senate vote count VIEW
- Couple with rare disorder meet, get engaged
- Critics pile on after Trump cancels visit to US military cemetery outside Paris
- Trump demeans three black female reporters in two days
Alaska voters rejected Corey after he signed off on a plea deal that let a 34-year-old man serve only one year of home confinement for assaulting an Alaska Native woman. Corey before the election addressed voters in a short video and said judges must follow the law, even when it produces a result they strongly dislike.