ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Judicial Branch will close its records center in Enfield and plans to digitize court records for email access.

The records center located in the Enfield Superior Court will close on May 1, and the state will make certain court records available free through email requests. The Republican-American reports the facility is required to keep records of criminal and civil records for years depending on the type of case.

The center has been a source of frustration for people needing old records, who learned from local courthouses that they would have to drive to Enfield to retrieve records.

People will need the name of the case and docket number and most records should be available within two days.

Officials say certified records will also be made available by request.