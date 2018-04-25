NEW YORK (AP) — Federal judges in New York have taken the unusual step of voting to keep U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in his job as the chief prosecutor in Manhattan in the absence of a nomination by President Donald Trump.
Berman’s Jan. 3 interim appointment by the Justice Department to oversee an office of over 220 prosecutors was to expire May 4.
Without a presidential nomination, judges were free to choose a U.S. attorney to serve until a permanent appointee is confirmed.
A press advisory from Chief Judge Colleen McMahon and District Court Executive Edward Friedland said the judges chose Berman unanimously.
The judges’ decision comes as prosecutors in Berman’s office oversee a criminal investigation of Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen.
Berman has been recused from involvement in that investigation.
Berman has not commented.