BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has dismissed the most serious criminal charge against a woman who authorities say overdosed while pregnant.
The Butler County judge ruled Thursday that state law bars prosecutors from charging a pregnant woman with aggravated assault of her own unborn child.
Kasey Dischman still faces three other charges, including endangering the welfare of a child.
Authorities say her child was delivered by emergency C-section following the June 23 overdose and sustained lasting injuries.
Dischman remains jailed on $500,000 bail.
Her attorney says dismissing the charge sends a message that pregnant women will not be punished for seeking medical attention.