FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A recount in one of the House of Delegates races that could determine which party controls the chamber will begin Dec. 13.

A panel of judges set the recount date Wednesday in the race between Republican incumbent Tim Hugo and Democrat Donte Tanner in the 40th District, which includes parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties.

If all of the certified results hold up statewide, Republicans will retain a 51-49 advantage. But Democrats have requested recounts in three districts.

In the 40th District, Hugo leads by 106 votes. The margin is narrow enough that Tanner is entitled to a recount at state expense.

On election night, Tanner was in the lead, but election officials found a 100-vote error that tipped the count in Hugo’s favor the next day.