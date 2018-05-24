TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Three judges considering the death penalty for a Nebraska prisoner who killed his cellmate have set a hearing to announce their decision.

Johnson County District Court documents say the hearing regarding 40-year-old Patrick Schroeder is scheduled June 1.

Schroeder has freely admitted strangling 22-year-old Terry Berry in April 2017 in their cell at Tecumseh State Prison in southeast Nebraska. Schroeder told investigators that he killed Berry for being too talkative and said he had warned Berry several times that he needed to “shut up.”

Schroeder offered no rebuttal to prosecutors’ assertions that he should be sentenced to death. He’s said he believes in the death penalty.

Schroeder has been serving a life sentence for killing a 75-year-old Pawnee City farmer in 2006.