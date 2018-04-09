RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state judges have ruled for Republican legislative leaders over laws that will constrict a state appeals court and limit the governor’s powers to control outside funds.
A majority on a three-judge panel dismissed two portions Monday of a wide-ranging lawsuit by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
The 2-1 decision upheld as constitutional one law reducing the number of Court of Appeals judges from 15 to 12 as vacancies arise through retirements or resignations. The majority also affirmed a law that told the governor he must include money in future budget proposals for taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school tuition.
Separately Monday, a Superior Court judge ruled lawmakers had the power to decide how certain federal grants were used, along with compensation Volkswagen paid after its emissions scandal.
