TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge is refusing to order the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona to step aside from prosecuting a Border Patrol agent charged with second-degree murder in the cross-border shooting of a Mexican teen in Nogales, Sonora.
U.S. District Raner C. Collins’s order says he’s troubled by the prosecution’s delay in furnishing pathology documents to Lonnie Ray Swartz’s defense but says it’s not a violation that requires ousting the prosecutors from the case as the defense requested.
Swartz is accused of firing through the border fence from Nogales, Arizona, into Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, and hitting 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez about 10 times.
Swartz said Elena Rodriguez threw rocks at him, endangering his life. The boy’s family has denied that, saying he was walking home after playing basketball with friends.
Most Read Stories
- Killings in Kentucky latest in string of school shootings — 11 so far this year
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
- Starbucks gives workers raises, stock grants due to tax law
- Track Edgar Martinez's 2018 Hall of Fame vote count VIEW
- Study: Half-empty ferries leave Fauntleroy as cars wait in line