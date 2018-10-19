RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal judges have appointed a special expert to help redraw Virginia’s state legislative districts for future elections.
A three-judge panel appointed Bernard Grofman, an economics and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine, on Thursday. The judges indicated they want a new map in place by March 28, 2019.
A federal court ruled this summer that lawmakers illegally packed black voters into 11 districts and ordered lawmakers to draw a new map by the end of this month.
That’s unlikely to happen. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said the court is best positioned to draw a new map, and vowed to veto Republican-drawn maps.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Todd Bol, founder of Little Free Library book sharing, dies
- Audio offers gruesome details of Khashoggi killing, Turkish official says
- Texas' O'Rourke tells national audience he'd impeach Trump VIEW
- As NASA's prized telescopes falter, astronomers fear losing their eyes in space
Grofman was picked by judges in 2015 to help redraw the state’s congressional districts.