DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area judge says he’s open to settlement talks after he lost a key decision that will cost him more than $1 million.
Dearborn Judge Mark Somers says 25 percent of his pay will continue to be garnished to pay off a $734,000 verdict, plus legal fees, won by a former court employee. But with interest accruing, it’s hard to make a dent.
Julie Pucci accused Somers of illegally firing her in 2006. He said it was a legitimate court reorganization, but Pucci won the trial.
Pucci and Somers wanted the city of Dearborn to pay the verdict. But the Michigan Supreme Court last week let an appeals court decision stand in Dearborn’s favor.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Seahawks bringing back Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator
- Washington state will require court order to release driver’s license info to immigration authorities
- Seahawks hire veteran Mike Solari as offensive-line coach to replace Tom Cable
- Overbilled and overstressed: 3 Seattle City Light customers vent
Pucci’s lawyer, Joel Sklar, says he’s “mystified” that the Supreme Court didn’t write a full opinion.
Somers says it would be “foolish” to turn down possible settlement talks with Pucci.