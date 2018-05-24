HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An administrative law judge is shutting down work on a natural gas liquids pipeline that runs through the Philadelphia suburbs, saying Sunoco Pipeline has failed to take reasonable steps to warn people and protect them from danger.
The state Public Utility Commission judge ruled the company must stop work on the Mariner East 2 pipeline and halt the use of Mariner East 1 to transport liquid fuels.
Messages left for the company and its lawyers weren’t immediately returned.
The judge says Democratic State Sen. Andy Dinniman, who sought the ruling, showed the company’s drilling practices are putting water supplies at risk.
Work is nearly complete on the 350-mile-long Mariner East 2 pipeline to carry propane, butane and ethane from western Pennsylvania to a terminal near Philadelphia.