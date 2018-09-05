THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Three of five judges considering the appeal of Ratko Mladic against his convictions for crimes including genocide are being replaced because they have an “appearance of bias” against the former Bosnian Serb military chief.

The residual mechanism for United Nations international criminal tribunals released a decision Wednesday by French judge Jean-Claude Antonetti removing from Mladic’s appeal proceedings three experienced judges, saying that their involvement in previous cases linked to Mladic means that there is a risk they might not be impartial.

The decision is likely to delay the appeal of Mladic, who was convicted last year of 10 charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes for his role in Serb atrocities during the 1992-95 Bosnian war.