CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is investigating the conduct of a circuit court judge accused of submitting a number of anonymous judicial evaluations of himself online.

The state Supreme Court sent the Judicial Conduct Committee a complaint against Judge Paul Moore last fall. He had been on administrative leave with pay. On Monday, the court placed him on leave without pay. He was based in Nashua.

In a March 6 letter to the committee, Moore wrote that he submitted judicial evaluations of himself online, as though some other person was submitting them. He said he used personal electronic devices.

Moore wrote he was sent a list of people who would be asked to complete an evaluation of him. He said he allowed himself to develop “inflated concerns” and anxiety about the fairness of the process.