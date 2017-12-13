BALTIMORE (AP) — Judges are asking Maryland lawmakers for clarity about how long people can be jailed while waiting to be transferred for psychiatric care.

Three judges testified before state lawmakers in Annapolis on Wednesday. The Baltimore Sun is reporting (http://bsun.md/2Cd7vvH ) that the judges also are asking who will be responsible, if deadlines pass.

Acting Health Secretary Dennis Schrader is under a judge’s contempt order for the shortage of beds and long waits for patients. He also is asking the legislature for guidance.

Schrader and other administration officials are appealing the contempt order while looking for ways to open 95 more beds at state psychiatric facilities.

Schrader says a discussion needs to take place in the General Assembly about the problem.