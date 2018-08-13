SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A judge is refusing to dismiss a lawsuit claiming a woman was raped after the Mormon church allowed a man to oversee young missionaries in the 1980s despite a history of sexual misconduct.

McKenna Denson’s attorney, Craig Vernon, says the Monday decision will allow them to investigate for other possible victims.

The Associated Press doesn’t usually name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Denson wants her story to be public.

A Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman says the court will discover the truth.

The church wanted the case dismissed because the allegations are decades old.

U.S. District Judge Dale Kimball tossed some claims, but allowed a fraud claim because Denson said she discovered the cover-up recently.

Kimball also dismissed the case against Bishop, who has denied assaulting her.