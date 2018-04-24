FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Broward judge will not return to the bench after a video captured her angry exchange with a frail inmate in a wheelchair who died a few days later.

Circuit Court Judge Merrilee Ehrlich was overseeing first appearance court recently when she snapped at 59-year-old inmate Sandra Twiggs as she explained her ailments and breathing treatments. Twiggs suffered from asthma and chronic lung disease.

The judge told Twiggs “I’m not here to talk about your breathing treatment.”

She allowed Twiggs to be released without bond for the domestic violence charge.

The Sun Sentinel reports Twiggs died in her sleep a few days later.

Broward Chief Administrative Judge Jack Tuter said Saturday that Ehrlich will not to return to the courthouse and that he was reassigning her cases. She was scheduled to retire this summer but instead retired effective Monday.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/