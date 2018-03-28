MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A judge has refused a motion to reduce bond for a 19-year-old Florida man accused of making online threats to a high school in the wake of a mass shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland.
In denying a motion by the attorney for Daniel Gonzalez on Tuesday, Monroe County Circuit Judge Ruth Becker said it “is not a day, unfortunately, when such allegations can be accepted as idle threats.”
Gonzalez was arrested Feb. 17 on one felony count of making written threats to kill or do bodily harm, and a marijuana charge. The judge did agree to lower the $77,500 bond by $500 for the marijuana charge.
The Miami Herald reports Gonzalez pleaded not guilty and said he was joking when he made the threat.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
- The courts say the Parkland kids' agenda is largely compatible with the Second Amendment
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW