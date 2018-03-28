MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A judge has refused a motion to reduce bond for a 19-year-old Florida man accused of making online threats to a high school in the wake of a mass shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland.

In denying a motion by the attorney for Daniel Gonzalez on Tuesday, Monroe County Circuit Judge Ruth Becker said it “is not a day, unfortunately, when such allegations can be accepted as idle threats.”

Gonzalez was arrested Feb. 17 on one felony count of making written threats to kill or do bodily harm, and a marijuana charge. The judge did agree to lower the $77,500 bond by $500 for the marijuana charge.

The Miami Herald reports Gonzalez pleaded not guilty and said he was joking when he made the threat.