BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A judge is refusing to throw out a complaint that a North Carolina-based private security firm operated illegally in North Dakota during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
North Dakota’s Private Investigative and Security Board sued TigerSwan last June, alleging it operated without a license. The board seeks to ban TigerSwan and also could seek thousands of dollars in fines and fees.
TigerSwan maintains it provided consulting services that don’t require a North Dakota license, and that any investigative work occurred at the company’s North Carolina headquarters.
TigerSwan’s attorney asked Judge John Grinsteiner to dismiss the case, or at least bar any evidence about TigerSwan activities conducted outside of North Dakota.
Grinsteiner refused, saying there are enough questions about the company’s actions to bring the case to a jury.