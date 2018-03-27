ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A 32-year-old woman charged with fatally shooting a random victim in western New York has been found mentally competent to stand trial.
Holly Colino is charged with killing 33-year-old Megan Dix as she sat in her pickup truck eating lunch in Brockport in August. In the weeks before the killing, a woman who identified herself as Holly Colino posted ranting YouTube videos accusing strangers of stealing her identity by imitating her looks.
After months of psychiatric treatment, Colino appeared in court in Rochester on Tuesday and was ruled competent to stand trial.
WHEC-TV in Rochester reports that Colino’s lawyers submitted a notice to the court saying they intend to pursue a psychiatric defense.

Information from: WHEC-TV, http://www.10nbc.com