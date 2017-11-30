WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Wichita saying police officers’ actions in the fatal shooting of an Iraq veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder were reasonable.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police fatally shot 26-year-old Icarus Randolph in front of his family in 2014 when he came toward officers with a knife and after a Taser didn’t stop him. Family members say they were trying to get Randolph taken to a hospital so he could be treated for a mental health crisis.

The family’s lawsuit says officers didn’t follow proper procedure on dealing with mental health crises when approaching Randolph, who had PTSD.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Bruce Brown ruled Wednesday that the officers’ actions were reasonable. He says police procedure on dealing with mental health crises allows officers to use their discretion.

