LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has not put up a defense at a hearing stemming from his moral objections to hear adoption cases involving same-sex couples.
The hearing before the state’s judicial disciplinary commission proceeded Friday without Judge W. Mitchell Nance or his attorney.
Nance had previously announced his resignation from the bench, which takes effect Saturday. He heard family court cases in Barren and Metcalfe counties in rural Kentucky.
Nance is accused of violating judicial rules that, among other things, bar judges from showing bias based on sexual orientation.
Gay rights activist Chris Hartman says the hearing was “symbolically significant” despite Nance’s departure from the bench.
The commission’s chairman says it could make its decision before Christmas. Nance could face a public reprimand if he’s found to have violated judicial rules.