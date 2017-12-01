CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago-area judge who allowed a law clerk to preside over several traffic cases has been forced into retirement.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Illinois Courts Commission on Friday ordered the immediate retirement of Cook County Circuit Judge Valarie E. Turner. A year ago, the Judicial Inquiry Board determined Turner suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.
Turner was taken off the bench after she let law clerk Rhonda Crawford hear cases that should have been heard by a judge. Turner was assigned to administrative duties after the Aug. 11, 2016 incident.
Turner’s attorney, Gino L. DiVito, is criticizing the judicial board for filing the complaint. He noted Turner hasn’t been charged with misconduct and because of her illness is “already effectively retired.”
Crawford, who was fired and charged her with impersonating a judge, won a judicial election in November. The Illinois Supreme Court has barred her from taking office.