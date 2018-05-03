THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch judge has upheld a ban on a noisy demonstration that an activist had planned during the country’s annual two minutes of silence to commemorate its war dead, ruling that it amounted to a disruption of public order.
A judge in Amsterdam ruled Thursday that the city was justified in outlawing the demonstration planned for Friday evening’s commemoration service on the central Dam Square.
Activist Rogier Meijerink posted an appeal on Facebook for supporters to make noise during the silent commemoration, saying the event ignores the thousands of people who died during the Indonesian war for independence from Dutch colonial rule.
The judge also banned Meijerink from Amsterdam’s city center on Friday night.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
Meijerink told Dutch media he would ignore the order.