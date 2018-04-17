CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming judge has tossed out a lawsuit filed by the town of Mills to oppose the closure of an elementary school.

Judge Daniel Forgey ruled Monday that the town did not have standing to sue the Natrona County School District over the impending closure of Mountain View Elementary, which is the last school in the Mills area.

The school district in October voted to close the school, citing its decreasing enrollment and looming budget cuts.

The town filed the lawsuit in January, claiming the closure was unlawful and the district failed to meet statutory requirements for school facilities.

The judge on Monday concluded that Mills had not shown that it would suffer any harm by the school closing.

Attorneys for the town declined to comment.

