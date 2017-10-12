MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Dane County judge has tossed out eight high-capacity well permits the state had granted to businesses, citing the constitutional protection of Wisconsin waterways.
Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn issued a decision Wednesday in a case brought by the conservation group Clean Wisconsin. It said the Department of Natural Resources issued the permits despite concerns from its own scientists about the substantial impact the massive water withdrawals could have on vulnerable lakes, streams and drinking water supplies.
The case highlights a longstanding controversy over high-capacity wells and their impact on waterways and aquatic life, especially in central Wisconsin.
Under pressure from industrial well users and a Republican-controlled Legislature, the DNR made a policy change in June 2016 that led to approval of 190 high-capacity well permits in a matter of months.
Most Read Stories
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Semi strikes 14-year-old Shorewood High student riding bicycle in Shoreline