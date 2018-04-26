PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Arizona’s attorney general against the state university system alleging tuition is so high it violates the state Constitution.
Thursday’s ruling by Maricopa County Superior Court judge Connie Contes says Attorney General Mark Brnovich has no authority to sue over the issue.
Brnovich sued the Arizona Board of Regents in September, saying a yearslong series of tuition increases violated a Constitutional provision that says public university tuition must be as close to free as possible.
He also sued over their decision to provide lower in-state tuition rates for young immigrants who were granted deferred deportation status. The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this month in another case that those students don’t qualify.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
Brnovich spokeswoman Mia Garcia says he is considering whether to appeal.