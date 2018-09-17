SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge in Northern California has thrown out a lawsuit by a fan of right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos against the regents of the University of California, the mayor of Berkeley and others.
Oakland resident Kiara Robles filed the lawsuit last year alleging University of California officials withheld police protection to her and others in the crowd because they were expressing a conservative viewpoint.
U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken on Friday dismissed nearly all of Robles’ claims, saying she hasn’t provided enough evidence to support them. Wilken allowed Robles to re-file one charge against an alleged member of a far-left activist group who she says shone a flashlight in her face, leaving her vulnerable to attacks.
Yiannopoulos’ Feb. 1, 2017 speech was cancelled after protests turned violent.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- California professor, writer of confidential Kavanaugh letter, speaks out about her allegation of sexual assault
- Kavanaugh, accuser say they're ready to testify _ but how? WATCH
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Noah's Ark except it's a school bus: Truck driver rescues 64 dogs and cats from floods of Hurricane Florence
- 2 dancers fired by NYC Ballet over nude photo accusations