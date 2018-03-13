PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A lawsuit against the city of Peoria and several police officers that alleged they conspired to falsely prosecute the plaintiff has been dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow dismissed the lawsuit by Christopher L. Coleman that alleged Peoria and four police officers fabricated evidence in connection with a 1994 home invasion.

In a ruling handed down last week, Darrow asserted Coleman didn’t provide evidence the officers acted inappropriately.

At trial, occupants of the house where the crimes occurred identified Coleman as among those who broke in. Since then, several people who weren’t charged have said they were involved and Coleman was not.

Coleman’s 1995 conviction was reversed in 2013, resulting in his release from prison after serving 19 years of a 60-year sentence.

City attorney James Sotos said Darrow’s ruling was a good one.