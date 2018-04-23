DALLAS (AP) — A state district judge in Dallas has dismissed as frivolous a lawsuit the Dallas County Republican Party had filed to strike more than 80 Democrats from the November general election ballot.

State District Judge Eric Moye (moh-YEY’) tossed out the lawsuit filed before the March 6 primaries, seeking to disqualify 127 Democratic candidates because county Democratic Party Chairwoman Carol Donovan didn’t sign the candidate applications. The lawsuit, filed by Dallas County GOP Chairwoman Missy Shorey, contends the signature is required to certify the candidates for election.

The Democratic Party argued the lawsuit was a GOP attempt “to suppress the rights of voters.”

Shorey, however, said it’s pointless to have a state election code “if the laws don’t apply to the Democrats.” She said there’s been no decision on appealing.