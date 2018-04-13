BELFAST, Maine (AP) — Defense attorneys for a Maine mother accused of beating her 10-year-old daughter to death with her husband’s help are asking the judge to remove state prosecutors from the case.

The attorneys say prosecutors used an illegal subpoena to get confidential records from Sharon Carrillo’s former school and employer in New York. The judge previously ruled the subpoenas were not properly issued and prosecutors needed to turn in any documents they received.

Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber says the motion filed Thursday is “shameless posturing” on the part of the defense. He says prosecutors simply made an error.

Sharon and Julio Carrillo have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the death of Marissa Kennedy.

The state medical examiner’s office says the child was a victim of battered child syndrome.