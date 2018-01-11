SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A judge must now decide whether to allow a homeless man’s statements to police to be used at his trial in the drowning death of a woman authorities say he pushed into a Pennsylvania river almost a year ago.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the defense wants Lackawanna County prosecutors barred from using statements by 25-year-old Ryan Taylor in the February death of 28-year-old Danee Mower.

Authorities say the two were arguing when Taylor flipped her backward into the Lackawanna River, where she died of hypothermia and drowning.

Defense attorney Matthew Comerford says his client had a seizure earlier in the day and couldn’t give a knowing and intelligent statement. He also wants first- and third-degree murder charges dropped, arguing that the evidence supports an involuntary manslaughter charge at most.

___

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/