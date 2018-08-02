LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge who sentenced disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for molesting girls will hold a hearing on a request that she disqualify herself from his appeal of the sentence.
Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will hear arguments in her Lansing, Michigan, courtroom on Friday.
Nassar’s court-appointed appellate lawyers say the judge was biased. They cite her inappropriate comments, such as saying she would allow someone “to do to him what he did to others” if the constitution allowed.
The Michigan attorney general’s office defends Aquilina’s conduct and says she was channeling “the community’s frustration and moral outrage.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dry ice exposure leads to death of Dippin' Dots deliveryman's mother in Pierce County
- Court strikes down Trump push to cut 'sanctuary city' funds
- Police: Father was texting when he ran over toddler twice
- Who is Q? Behind conspiracy theory erupting at Trump rallies
- Mexico plane hit sudden, violent storm before crash VIEW
Nassar, who is serving a 60-year federal term for child pornography possession, is contesting a 40- to 175-year state sentence ordered by Aquilina. He wants to be resentenced by another judge.