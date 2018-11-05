BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland judge has denied a request to reduce a five-year prison sentence for a former Episcopal bishop who was drunk and texting when she struck and killed a bicyclist with her vehicle.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Timothy Doory rejected Heather Cook’s request at a Monday hearing. She had been seeking a reduction by having two of her four sentences changed so they would run concurrently instead of consecutively.

The 62-year-old Cook has served about three years for the 2014 collision that killed Thomas Palermo.

Prosecutors and Palermo’s relatives have opposed Cook’s bid for early release.

Cook was the second-highest-ranking Episcopal leader in Maryland when the crash occurred.