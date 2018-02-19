NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A judge will consider a request to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a New Hampshire law that requires voters who move to the state within 30 days of an election provide proof that they intend to stay.

The state Democratic Party and the League of Women filed lawsuits against the state last year, saying the law was confusing, unnecessary and intimidating. A judge in September allowed the law to take effect but blocked penalties of a $5,000 fine and a year in jail for fraud and said further hearings are necessary. The lawsuits have since been consolidated.

Lawyers for the state say the lawsuits failed to allege an “actual or imminent” injury from the law.

A judge in Hillsborough County Superior Court will consider a motion Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit.