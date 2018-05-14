NEW YORK (AP) — A state judge has temporarily halted the release of New York City police body camera footage.
An Appellate Division judge granted the stay on Monday, less than two weeks after a lower court ruled against the city’s largest police union which had filed a lawsuit to block release of the footage.
The full appellate panel is expected to make a final decision by the end of the year.
PBA President Patrick Lynch said he was grateful for the ruling and looks forward to bringing their case before the full panel. A city Law Department spokesman said he was disappointed.
The New York Police Department released the first footage of a fatal police shooting caught on a body camera in September 2017. It had since released footage from other shootings.