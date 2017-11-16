HONOLULU (AP) — Island Air employees have been told by a bankruptcy judge that there is no guarantee they will receive their final paychecks.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Judge Robert Faris told the employees they are “entitled to the truth.” Faris on Wednesday approved a motion to convert the bankruptcy case to a Chapter 7 liquidation from a Chapter 11 reorganization.
Island Air ceased operations on Friday. The employees have not been paid for the work they did this month.
CEO David Uchiyama said earlier this week that pay period encompasses about 10 days.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Residents fight Seattle rules allowing apartment developers to forgo parking
- Seattle’s crazy restaurant boom | PNW Magazine VIEW
Faris said the bankruptcy trustee and others hired to complete the liquidation of Island Air will be paid before the employees and will be in charge of distributing the remaining money.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com