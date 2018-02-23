ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The state’s chief federal judge has sworn in a new U.S. Attorney for New Mexico.

A spokeswoman for the federal prosecutors’ office in New Mexico said in a statement Friday that U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson was sworn in earlier that day during a private ceremony at the federal courthouse in Santa Fe.

President Donald Trump nominated Anderson in November to fill the post, and the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination earlier this month.

Anderson will oversee federal prosecutions and federal interests in civil cases in the state.

He is a former federal prosecutor who primarily focused on white-collar crimes before leaving for private practice in 2013. He most recently was an attorney with the law firm Holland & Hart in Santa Fe.