LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state judge has struck down a Kentucky law requiring a panel of doctors to review medical malpractice lawsuits before they go to trial.

Multiple media outlets report Franklin Circuit Judge Philip Shepherd ruled Monday the law was unconstitutional because it makes it more difficult for people to file lawsuits. His order banned the state from enforcing the law.

The Republican-controlled state legislature passed the law earlier this year. It went into effect June 27. Supporters included State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, a medical doctor who said it would cut down on frivolous lawsuits.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Matt Bevin told the Lexington Herald-Leader the state would appeal the ruling.