NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A temporary restraining order against Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services has been issued to stop a teenager from being returned to a juvenile detention facility where he attempted to hang himself.
The Tennessean reports 18-year-old Bryson Woods was to return Monday to Gateway to Independence but a federal judge ordered that he remain at a state mental health facility where he’s being treated. The order is part of a lawsuit filed by attorney Mark Downton on behalf of all teens at the facility.
Woods tried to hang himself after a riot on April 9.
The lawsuit alleges the department subjected the teens, 13 to 19, to cruel and unusual punishment and failed to protect them from violence.
A Children’s Services spokesman says the department does not comment on pending litigation.
