BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has stepped in after two students at a Bridgeport high school complained of being bullied by four others.

The Connecticut Post reports that Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis brokered an agreement between the girls and their parents on Thursday.

The 15-year-old and 18-year-old students at Bassick High School went to court last week seeking civil protective orders to stop the bullying by the four other students. One mother said her daughter complained about the bullying to school officials, but nothing was done.

The four girls accused of bullying agreed in court not to threaten, assault or harass the others, and avoid contact with them in person or through social media.

The judge said while the agreement is voluntary, she’s prepared to enforce it if there are violations.

