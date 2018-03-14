DALLAS (AP) — A judge has dismissed — this time, with prejudice — a lawsuit filed by the father of a Muslim boy arrested after taking a homemade clock to his suburban Dallas school.

The decision Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay of Dallas precludes refiling of a lawsuit by the family of Ahmed Mohamed. Lindsay also ordered Mohamed’s family to bear all of the costs of their lawsuit.

The family had complained that the Irving, Texas, school district discriminated against the boy, then 14, in 2015 because of his race and religion.

Mohamed had brought to school a homemade clock that officials thought was a hoax bomb. His detention drew international attention, and then-President Barack Obama invited him to the White House.