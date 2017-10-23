SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An attorney for California was grilled by a federal judge skeptical of a push by 18 states to immediately reinstate Affordable Health Care Act subsidies cut off by the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said he would likely issue a ruling on Tuesday, a day after he said at a hearing that California and other states had protected consumers from the loss of the funding so people didn’t face an immediate threat of higher insurance costs.

California, 17 other states and the District of Columbia want the judge to force the government to make the payments as their lawsuit challenging the end of the subsidies works its way through the courts, which will take months.

State attorneys general, led by California Democrat Xavier Becerra, argue the monthly payments to insurance providers are required under former President Barack Obama’s health care law.