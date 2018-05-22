NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has sided with a transgender teen who claims a school board’s bathroom policies discriminated against him.

U.S. District Court Judge Arenda Wright Allen on Tuesday declined the Gloucester County School Board’s request to dismiss the case. The judge in Norfolk ordered lawyers for the school board and former student Gavin Grimm to schedule a settlement conference.

Grimm identifies as male but was barred from using the boys restrooms in high school before graduating in 2017. Grimm sued in 2015, claiming the policy violated his constitutional rights as well as federal protections against sex discrimination.

He took the case to an appeals court before it was sent back to a lower court last year. In September, the school board argued that the case should be dismissed.