SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — In a real-life case of “Failure to Launch,” an upstate New York judge has ordered a 30-year-old man to move out of his parents’ house after they went to court to eject him.
Michael Rotondo told the judge Tuesday he knows his parents want him out of their Camillus home, near Syracuse. But he argued he’s entitled to six months more time.
The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports the judge rejected that demand as outrageous. Rotondo told reporters he’ll appeal.
Mark and Christina Rotondo brought the court case after eviction letters offering money and other help were ignored.
The parents didn’t answer a call seeking comment and their letters, filed in court, don’t give their reasons. They do tell their son to get a job and move his broken-down car.