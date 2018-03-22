WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A judge has set the trial date for a man accused in the fatal shooting of a recent high school graduate during what police say was a road rage confrontation.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports 29-year-old David Desper is heading to trial May 21 on charges of first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime and reckless endangering.
He is charged with killing 18-year-old Bianca Roberson as the two jockeyed for space in the merger of a Pennsylvania highway lane in June 2017. Police say Desper shot Roberson in the head, and her car veered off into a ditch and hit a tree.
Desper’s attorney said during a court hearing Thursday the evidence does not prove his client shot with the intent to kill.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com